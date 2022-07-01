Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $114.31 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $114.31 million and $1.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,344.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.30 or 0.05496664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00263106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00579998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00521181 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

