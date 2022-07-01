Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004147 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00108065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

