New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Linde by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

LIN stock opened at $283.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

