New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,129 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

