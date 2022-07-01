New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $341.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.66. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

