New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $209,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPHQ opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

