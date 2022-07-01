New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases 4,212 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 8.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

