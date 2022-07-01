New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Up 5.8%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 4.75 and last traded at 4.75. Approximately 943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Found Gold stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

