New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.70

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and traded as low as C$1.43. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 976,907 shares traded.

NGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.49.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$934.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.