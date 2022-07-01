New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 131,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,105. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.