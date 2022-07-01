Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese Sells 10,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

