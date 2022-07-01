NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,444 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,149,000 after buying an additional 75,643 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 81,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

