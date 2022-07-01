NFT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,655.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $423,361.74 and approximately $2,655.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

