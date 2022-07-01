NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 334,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 9.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.