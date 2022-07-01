NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $155.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. National Pension Service grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.