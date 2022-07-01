Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,750,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,744 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.05% of NIO worth $1,868,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $77,414,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $69,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,972,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura dropped their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

