North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 327,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 267,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The firm has a market cap of C$77.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland.

