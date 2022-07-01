Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.
Northern Trust stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
