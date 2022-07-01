Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

