Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

