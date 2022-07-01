NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.47

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.47 and traded as low as C$6.84. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 101,051 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a quick ratio of 67.66 and a current ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -36.83.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
