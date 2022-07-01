NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.47

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.47 and traded as low as C$6.84. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 101,051 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a quick ratio of 67.66 and a current ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -36.83.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 35,650 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$288,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,947,860.70. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 54,280 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$557,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,556.19.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

