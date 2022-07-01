Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Nucor worth $29,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,084,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 991,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,082,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,329. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.