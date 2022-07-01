Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.55.

NUE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66. Nucor has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,411,000 after buying an additional 177,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 416,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

