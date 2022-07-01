Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 1,297,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,706,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
The company has a market cap of £2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.91.
About Nuformix (LON:NFX)
