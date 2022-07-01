Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 1,297,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,706,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is in Phase 1-ready stage for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

