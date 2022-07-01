Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Up 258.0% in June

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the May 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,044,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,187,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NEA stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

