Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 426,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,904. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

