Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

JPT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

