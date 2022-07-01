Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 130.5% in June

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 60,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,628. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.