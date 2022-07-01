Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 130.5% in June

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 60,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,628. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 67,982 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,654,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.