Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,403. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

About Ocado Group (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

