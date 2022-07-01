Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys $126,151,456.20 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,417,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,740,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,026,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

