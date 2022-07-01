OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CFO Buys $198,555.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OCFC stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.