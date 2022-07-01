Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average of $217.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

