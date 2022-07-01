Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $206,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

