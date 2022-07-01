Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.02 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

