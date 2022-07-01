Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

