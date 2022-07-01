Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

