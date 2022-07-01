Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

