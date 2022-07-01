Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,225 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.