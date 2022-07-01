Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $280.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.71.

Shares of ODFL opened at $256.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

