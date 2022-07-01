OLIO Financial Planning Buys 11,249 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 246.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $837,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,762,000 after purchasing an additional 328,174 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. 20,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,389. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

