OLIO Financial Planning Purchases 3,062 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,884,000 after acquiring an additional 103,738 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.31. 146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,309. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

