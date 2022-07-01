OLIO Financial Planning Takes $939,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,721,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,122,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 750,056 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,901,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,675,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

