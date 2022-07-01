OLIO Financial Planning Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after buying an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $79.89. 27,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

