Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of OLLI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 12,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

