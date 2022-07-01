Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
Shares of OLLI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 12,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.