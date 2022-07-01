Omni Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Omni has a market cap of $1.50 million and $34.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00013787 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00263486 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002421 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001048 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,355 coins and its circulating supply is 563,039 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

