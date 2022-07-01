Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 454,089 shares.The stock last traded at $115.73 and had previously closed at $113.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

Get Omnicell alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.