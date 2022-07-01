Ontology (ONT) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and approximately $27.98 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00264157 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

