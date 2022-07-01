Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $78,612.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.24 or 0.99990632 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

