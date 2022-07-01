Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Up 4%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 7,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbsat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.00% of Orbsat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

