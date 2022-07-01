OTCMKTS:SHMSF (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OTCMKTS:SHMSF (OTCMKTS:SHMSFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have 3.60 price objective on the stock.

